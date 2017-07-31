

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp.(NIPNF.PK), a Japanese provider of IT and network technologies, reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter was 7.8 billion yen or 3.01 yen per share, compared to a loss of 20.1 billion yen last year. This was primarily due to improved income before income taxes despite increased income tax.



Consolidated revenue for the quarter was 582.5 billion yen, an increase of 63.8 billion yen or 12.3% year-on-year. This increase was mainly due to increased sales in the Public business and the Telecom Carrier business.



