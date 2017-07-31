

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) released a profit for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $374 million, or $0.64 per share. This was lower than $408 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.75 billion. This was up from $1.71 billion last year.



Discovery Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $374 Mln. vs. $408 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q2): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



