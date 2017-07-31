

IQE plc



('IQE' or the 'Company')



Total Voting Rights 31 July 2017 In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we would like to notify the market of the following: The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue as at 31 July 2017 is 684,120,852. All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury and so the total number of voting rights in the Company is currently 684,120,852. The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



The Ordinary Shares referred to above are the ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company.



Contacts:



IQE plc (+44 29 2083 9400) Chris Meadows Phil Rasmussen Canaccord Genuity (+ 44 20 7523 8000) Simon Bridges Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor Richard Andrews



