Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Signs an Exclusive In-Licensing Agreement with Dong A

AMMAN, Jordan, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TabukPharmaceutical Manufacturing Company ("Tabuk"), one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and North Africa region, has entered into an in-licensing agreement with Dong A ("Dong A"), a Korean leading company, to in-license Zydena "Udenafil Tabs" exclusively for Tabuk in KSA & the Gulf area.

Under this agreement, Dong A will grant Tabuk exclusive rights to carry out the manufacturing processes under license, commercialize and distribute Zydena in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & the Gulf area.

This project demonstrates Tabuk's continued commitment to patients and to offering new medicines within an ongoing collaboration with global partners to deliver on its mission to help improve the lives of patients.

"I am very pleased by this partnership and the future business we will build together, we look forward to continuing to expand our portfolio and better serving patients' needs," commented Dr. Rana Azzam, Tabuk's Senior VP of Business Development.

Dong-A's senior VP of Global business HQ, Mr. Chae. J. Lee, also commented, "We are very excited to establish this collaboration with Tabuk, a highly respected pharmaceutical company in the region, for Zydena, Dong-A's innovative PDE-5 inhibitor for patients suffering from erectile dysfunction(ED). Through our close collaboration, we look forward to making a positive impact on ED patients' quality of life in the region."