Asia-Pacific Beta-Glucan Market to Reach $109.5 Million by 2022: China Dominates the Beta-Glucan Market in the Region

The Asia-Pacific beta-glucan market accounted for USD 65.21 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 109.54 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 9.1%. China dominated the beta-glucan market in the region, with a value of USD 17.62 million, in 2015, followed by Japan.

There is a new development regarding the use of Chaga mushroom extract," which is rich in polysaccharides, beta-d-glucans, phytosterols, betulin and betulinic acid (triterpenes), antioxidants and SODs. The health benefits of the Chaga mushroom extract are numerous, many of which can be attributed to its immunity boosting ingredients and antioxidants. These are being used in the making of beta-glucan products.

Factors driving the beta-glucan industry are the increasing consumption of nutraceuticals and functional food, its usage as immunomodulator (immunomodulators are chemical agents that modify the immune response or the functioning of the immune system) and increased usage as fat substitutes. The increased usage as a fat substitute and as yeast additive in biodiesel production, are the other key factors propelling the beta-glucan industry growth. High cholesterol levels, rising obesity, and diabetes have increased the usage of beta-glucan in medicines.



