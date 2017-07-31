Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Independent Investment Bank has returned $7.43 per Share in the 3 Years Since its IPO; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on August 01, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Moelis & Co. (NYSE: MC) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on July 31, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On July 24, 2017, Moelis & Co.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share to be paid on August 17, 2017, to common stockholders of record on August 03, 2017. The Board of Directors previously declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share in June 2017 which was paid on July 06, 2017.

Moelis & Co.'s indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.72%, which was higher compared to the average dividend yield of 3.17 % for the financial sector. The Company has increased its cash dividend for 2 consecutive years. Moelis & Co.'s has returned $7.43 per share, including the special dividend, in the three years since its IPO.

Dividend Insights

Moelis & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2%, which indicates that it distributes approximately $0.68 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Moelis & Co. is forecasted to report earnings of $2.20 which is comfortably below the Company's annualized dividend of $1.48.

Moelis & Co. continues to maintain a strong financial position, and as of June 30, 2017, it had no debt or goodwill, and it held cash and liquid investments of $258.1 million, before payment of the special dividend which totaled $55.9 million. The strong financial position indicates the Company's ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and sustain dividend distribution for a long period.

About the Company

Moelis & Co. is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. The Company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Co.'s experienced professional's advice clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Company serves its clients with about 650 employees based in 17 offices in North and South America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia, and Australia.

Recent Development for Moelis & Co.

On July 24, 2017, Moelis & Co. reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. The Company's revenues came in at $172.1 million for Q2 2017, increasing 31% over the prior year's same period and represented its largest second quarter of revenues since inception.

For Q2 2017, Moelis & Co. posted GAAP net income of $49.5 million, or $0.57 per share (diluted), compared with $26.2 million, or $0.29 per share (diluted), in Q2 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported net income of $41.5 million, or $0.66 per share (diluted), for the second quarter of 2017 compared with $19.8 million of net income, or $0.35 per share (diluted), in the prior year's same period.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, July 28, 2017, Moelis' stock slipped 1.36%, ending the trading session at $39.75. A total volume of 589.81 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 289.46 thousand shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 11.17% in the last three months, 18.77% in the past six months, and 68.84% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 20.35% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 19.89 and has a dividend yield of 3.72%. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.11 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily