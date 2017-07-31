

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday, as European stock markets rose after U.S. stocks climbed well off their early lows to end mixed on Friday.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is currently up 0.29 percent or 21.70 points at 7,390, France's CAC 40 index is up 0.03 percent or 1.41 points at 5,132 and Germany's DAX is up 0.19 percent or 22.64 points at 12,185.



Higher commodity prices and HSBC's share buyback announcement may also lend some support, offsetting concerns surrounding rising geopolitical tensions in Asia and South America.



In the Asian trading today, the Swiss franc held steady against its major rivals.



In the European trading, the Swiss franc fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 113.84 against the yen, from an early high of 114.46. The franc may test support near the 112.00 region.



Against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc dropped to 1.1395, 1.2729 and 0.9708 from early highs of 1.1335, 1.2673 and 0.9663, respectively. If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.15 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound and 0.98 against the greenback.



Looking ahead, Canada industrial and raw materials price indexes for June, U.S. Chicago PMI data for July and U.S. pending home sales data for June are due to be released in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX