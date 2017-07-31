Karoo Energy Plc - Total Voting Rights

KAROO ENERGY PLC

("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

31 July 2017

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 204,734,975 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure of 204,734,975 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Karoo Energy accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Noel Lyons

020 3130 0674

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9796