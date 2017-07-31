sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.07.2017 | 13:23
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Karoo Energy Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, July 31

KAROO ENERGY PLC
("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

31 July 2017

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 204,734,975 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure of 204,734,975 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Karoo Energy accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Noel Lyons
020 3130 0674

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9796


© 2017 PR Newswire