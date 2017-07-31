Respiratory Devices Market Worth US$22.1 Billion by 2025: Increasing Prevalence of COPD Propels Growth

ALBANY, New York, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) in one of its recent reports observes the global respiratory devices market to be fragmented with the presence of several small and medium-size companies that operate in niche market segments. In order to sustain the competition, leading players are striving to leverage new technologies to upgrade their existing products as well as to expand their product portfolios.

Some of the key players in the global Respiratory Devices Market are Chart Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Resmed Inc., GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Smiths Medical, Drägerwerk AG & Co., KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, and Getinge AB.

TMR estimates the global Respiratory Devices Market to be worth US$22.1 bn by the end of 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2017 and 2025.

Browse Market Research Report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/respiratory-devices-market.html

Increased Use of Home Care Devices Makes North America Leader

The segment of therapeutic devices is the leading contributor to the global respiratory devices market vis-Ã -vis revenue mainly due to the increasing need for respiratory devices and high cost of these devices. The segment of ventilator within therapeutic devices segment held the maximum share in 2016 in terms of value, and going forward to the trend is expected to continue. This is followed by the segment of monitoring and diagnostic devices in terms of revenue contribution to the overall market. Application-wise, asthma is the leading segment followed by COPD in terms of revenue. As per the Global Asthma Report, by 2014, 34 million individuals were registered to be suffering from asthma.

North America is the leading regional segment in the global respiratory devices market. The increasing demand for devices for home care settings is an important factor contributing to the growth of this regional market.

Fill the form for an exclusive sample of this report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=28073

Need for Assisted Breathing for Several Clinical Conditions Favors Growth

"The rising incidence of diseases such as COPD, asthma, and other respiratory disorders is the primary factor propelling the growth of global respiratory devices market. Rising pollution level and changing environmental conditions has led to the increasing incidence of COPD and asthma. Moreover, the increasing use of tobacco, and a large population of smokers is also increasing the incidence of respiration related dysfunctioning," says the author of the study. According to WHO, in 2015, COPD accounted for 3 million deaths globally, which was 5% of the total deaths in 2015. The majority of deaths due respiratory disorders occur in low and middle income economic groups. Moreover, a large population of the world that suffers from breathing problems from young age that worsens with age also an important factor contributing to the growth of respiratory devices market.

Every year, a large number of pneumonia cases are reported across the world, majority of which are from developing nations. Progression of the disease worsens the breathing pattern that may lead to the need for assisted breathing for patients. This is carried out with the aid of respiratory devices. As per the WHO, pneumonia accounts for 16% of deaths every year globally; in 2015, 920,136 deaths of children were reported due to pneumonia.

Some other crucial factors propelling growth of the global respiratory devices market are innovation in medical devices, increasing awareness regarding home care respiratory devices, strategic alliances between market participants for technology transfer and to build strong distribution networks.

Browse Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/respiratory-devices-market.htm

The review presented here is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Respiratory Devices Market (Product Type - Therapeutic Devices (Humidifiers, Nebulizers, Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Oxygen Concentrators, Reusable Resuscitators, Ventilators, and Inhalers), Respiratory Disposables (Disposable Masks, Disposable Resuscitators, Tracheostomy Tubes, Oxygen Cannula), and Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices (Pulse Oximeters, Capnographs, Spirometers, Peak Flow Meters, Polysomnography Devices, and Gas Analyzers); Application - COPD, Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Distress, Cystic Fibrosis, and Pneumonia) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The global Respiratory Devices Market is segmented as follows:

Respiratory Device Market, by Product Type

- Therapeutic Devices

Humidifiers

Nebulizers

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Reusable Resuscitators

Ventilators

Inhalers

Others

- Respiratory Disposables

Disposable Masks

Disposable Resuscitators

Tracheostomy Tubes

Oxygen Cannula

- Monitoring and Diagnostic

Pulse Oximeter

Capnographs

Spirometers

Peak Flow Meters

Polysomnography Devices

Gas Analyzers

Respiratory Device Market, by Application

COPD

Asthma

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumonia

Respiratory Device Market, by Geography

- North America

U.S.

Canada

- Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

- Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

Browse Related Research Report:

Respiratory Disease Testing Market (By Tests - Imaging, Spirometry, Peak Flow, Blood Gas, Lung Volume, and Other Tests); (By End-User - Hospitals, Physician Offices and Clinical Laboratories) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 - 2022

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/respiratory-disease-testing.html

Medical Device Technologies Market (Device Type - In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices, Cardiology Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmology Devices, Endoscopy Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Wound Management Devices, Kidney/Dialysis Devices, Anesthesia and Respiratory Care Devices; End-users - Academics and Research, Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-device-technologies-market.html

Oxygen Therapy Devices Market (Product Type: Oxygen Source Equipment & Oxygen Delivery Devices; Applications: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia) - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 - 2023

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-oxygen-therapy-devices-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/

http://www.theglobalhealthnews.com/