Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Celanese' Revenue Jumped 12%; Reported Record Earnings for Q2

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended on June 30, 2017, Celanese reported revenue of $1.51 billion compared to revenue of $1.35 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's revenue number exceeded Wall Street's forecasts of $1.45 billion.

Celanese reported earnings of $231 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for Q2 2017 compared with earnings of $221 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in Q2 2016. The Company's earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.79 per share, with both the reported and adjusted earnings a second quarter record. Celanese's earnings numbers outperformed analysts' estimates of $1.74 per share.

During Q2 2017, Celanese commercialized a record 547 projects, a 63% increase from the same period last year in engineered materials (AEM excluding affiliates). The Company increased the target for projects closed in 2017 to above 2000, a 44% gain over 2016. Celanese completed the acquisition of the nylon compounding division of Nilit Group (Nilit), a major independent producer of high-performance nylon polymers and compounds. This acquisition enhanced Celanese's leadership position in Advanced Engineered Materials (AEM), enabling further success of the opportunity pipeline. The Company also confirmed that the Ibn Sina JV polyacetal (POM) facility in Jubail, Saudi Arabia is in the testing phase with production expected in Q3 2017.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, Celanese's Materials Solutions reported record net sales of $709 million, reflecting an 18% improvement on a y-o-y basis with Advanced Engineered Materials more than offsetting the decline in Consumer Specialties. The segment's Advanced Engineered Materials generated record second quarter GAAP operating profit of $97 million and record second quarter segment's income of $142 million. The Materials Solutions reported operating profit of $146 million compared to $162 million in Q2 2016.

During Q2 2017, Celanese's Acetyl Chain reported revenue of $826 million compared to $780 million in Q2 2016. The segment's GAAP operating profit surged 26% to $135 million on a y-o-y basis, while its core income rose 19% to $132 million y-o-y. During the planned turnaround in Clear Lake, Texas, the business leveraged its global production and supply chain capabilities and established product swaps to ensure reliability of supply to key customers. The segment's GAAP operating margin of 16.3% and income margin of 16.0% were second quarter records.

Cash Flow

For Q2 2017, Celanese recorded operating cash flow of $298 million and free cash flow of $240 million. The Company's capital expenditures were $54 million in the reported quarter. In Q2 2017, Celanese returned a total of $237 million cash to shareholders through $172 million in share buy-backs and $65 million in dividends. The Company targets at least $500 million in shares repurchased in 2017.

Outlook

Celanese is expecting its Advanced Engineered Materials to generate outsized earnings growth propelled by a vibrant project pipeline and early success from integrating SO.F.TER. and Nilit. The Company estimates Acetyl Chain to drive earnings growth in H2 2017 by leveraging raw material volatility and higher volumes as Clear Lake returns to pre-turnaround capacity. Celanese stated that targeting productivity savings of approximately $100 million are on target for 2-17 supported by initiatives across the company. Buoyed by success in Q2 2017, the Company has raised its adjusted earnings growth forecast to 9%-11% for FY17.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, July 28, 2017, Celanese's stock rose 1.31%, ending the trading session at $94.58. A total volume of 1.29 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 940.36 thousand shares. The Company's stock price soared 8.66% in the last three months, 11.14% in the past six months, and 42.91% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 20.12% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 15.85 and has a dividend yield of 1.95%. The stock currently has a market cap of $13.11 billion.

