Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Barington/Hilco Announces Intention to Adjourn Special Stockholder Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BHAC) ("Barington/Hilco"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BHAC. The Company announced on July 28, 2017, that it intends to adjourn, without conducting any business, the special meeting of stockholders scheduled on 10.00 ET on July 31, 2017, and reconvene at 10.00 ET on August 09, 2017. The Special Meeting will be held at the offices of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, 1177 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036. Barington/Hilco is a blank check acquisition company which enters into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on BHAC. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BHAC

The Special Meeting

The Special Meeting is being held to permit stockholders to vote upon a proposal to extend the time available for the Company to consummate a business combination from August 11, 2017, to December 31, 2017. Barington/Hilco entered into a merger agreement with Oomba, Inc., a specialized media, and software development Company. The Company is holding the Special Meeting so as to provide it with sufficient time to close the transactions set forth by the Merger Agreement.

In relation to the adjournment of the Special Meeting, the Company announced that it is extending the deadline for holders of the Company's common stock to exercise their right to redeem their shares for their pro-rata portion of the funds available in the Company's trust account in connection with the vote to approve the extension. Stockholders of record as of June 30, 2017, will be entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

The Agreement

On May 16, 2017, Barington/Hilco announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Oomba. Oomba also entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with GameWorks Entertainment, LLC, a premier entertainment and gaming venue. Post the closure of the agreement, it was announced that the merged entity would operate as Oomba GameWorks. Oomba announced the purchase of assets of GameWorks Entertainment, LLC, and the merging of the Combined Company into a company with an agreed enterprise value of $60 million. Oomba GameWorks operates nine locations in large metropolitan areas across the United States.

Barington/Hilco viewed this announcement as a step to deliver tremendous value to its shareholders while realizing the unique portfolio of GameWorks and Oomba. Oomba is a growth-oriented company which announced further expansion into eSports and virtual reality (VR). According to Oomba, these two segments were the fastest-growing in the entertainment space. It is the Company's vision to transform GameWorks into the largest chain of eSports stadiums across the United States.

Other Announcements

On July 24, 2017, the Company facilitated the auction of a former General Electric (NYSE: GE) plant site just south of downtown, in Youngstown, Ohio. The 2.9-acre site at Market and Hughes streets sold for $95,000 in an online auction, $20,000 more for the minimum bid for the property. Barington/Hilco, according to GameWorks, holds extensive experience in advising consumer-focused businesses, where the agreement with Oomba provides significant resources to support the planned development of a nationwide network of Oomba GameWorks locations.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Barington/Hilco's stock ended the trading session flat at $10.24 with an average volume of 11.87 thousand shares. The Company's stock price advanced 1.39% in the last three months and 4.60% in the past six months. Moreover, the stock gained 0.79% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $19.53 million.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily