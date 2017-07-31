Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Arconic Reported Better than Expected Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ARNC, following the Company's posting of its financial results on July 24, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2017. The Company's net income increased 57% on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, Arconic's revenue increased 61 basis points on a y-o-y basis to $3.26 billion from $3.23 billion in Q2 FY16. The increase was mainly due to the volume increase in all three segments and higher aluminum prices. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $3.23 billion.

During Q2 FY17, Arconic's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased 14.6% to $204 million from $239 million in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 71 basis points to $281 million from $283 million in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Arconic's adjusted EBITDA increased 3.3% to $444 million from $430 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's EBITDA margin increased 30 basis points to 13.6% from 13.3% in the same quarter last year.

For the reported quarter, Arconic's net income increased 57% to $212 million on a y-o-y basis from $135 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's adjusted net income remained flat at $165 million. During Q2 FY17, Arconic's adjusted EPS decreased 3% to $0.32 on a y-o-y basis from $0.33 in Q2 FY16. The adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.27.

Segment Detail

Engineered Products and Solutions (EP&S) - For the reported quarter, Arconic's engineered products and solutions segment's revenue increased 68 basis points on a y-o-y basis to $1.48 billion from $1.47 in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.8% to $310 million from $329 million in the same quarter last year. During Q2 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 160 basis points to 20.9% on a y-o-y basis from 22.5% in Q2 FY16.

Global Rolled Products (GRP) - For the reported quarter, Arconic's global rolled products segment's revenue decreased 3.8% on a y-o-y basis to $1.27 billion from $1.32 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 61 basis points to $164 million on a y-o-y basis from $163 million in the same quarter last year. During Q2 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 50 basis points to 12.9% on a y-o-y basis from 12.4% in Q2 FY16.

Transportation and Construction Solutions (TCS) - For the reported quarter, Arconic's transportation and construction solutions segment's revenue increased 7.3% to $501 million on a y-o-y basis from $467 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 7.9% to $82 million from $76 million in the same quarter last year. During Q2 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 10 basis points to 16.4% on a y-o-y basis from 16.3% in Q2 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, Arconic's cash & cash equivalents decreased 7.3% to $1.79 billion from $1.93 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's cash from operations decreased 34.6% to $217 million from $332 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Arconic's inventories increased 7.6% to $2.42 billion compared to $2.25 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's net debt decreased 18.6% to $5.06 billion from $6.22 billion in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, ARNC's free cash flow increased 65.5% to $91 million from $55 million in Q2 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, Arconic is expecting revenue to be in the range of $12.3billion-$12.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA excluding special items to be in the band of $1.81 billion-$1.86 billion. The Company forecasts adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.12-$1.20 for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance

On Friday, July 28, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $24.95, marginally down 0.68% from its previous closing price of $25.12. A total volume of 1.88 million shares have exchanged hands. Arconic's stock price surged 8.01% in the last one month, 10.40% in the past six months, and 3.88% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 34.57%. The stock has a dividend yield of 0.96%. The stock currently has a market cap of $11.08 billion.

