ProMIS Neurosciences: ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2017 - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2017 in Toronto (the "Meeting").

The Company is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions announced in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 18, 2017 and placed before the Meeting were approved by the shareholders. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 66,942,577, representing 33.4% of the Company's outstanding common shares. A total of 56,195,054 common shares were represented by proxy and 10,747,523 common shares were represented by shareholders present in person.

In particular, the following are the voting results for the 56,195,054 common shares that were voted by proxy.

The following directors were elected, with each nominee receiving 95% or more of the votes cast by proxy:

DIRECTOR FOR WITHHELD NOT VOTED Neil Cashman 45,657,145 2,925 10,534,984 Dr. Elliot Goldstein 45,657,170 2,900 10,534,984 Patrick D. Kirwin 45,647,145 12,925 10,534,984 Johannes Roth 43,376,550 2,283,520 10,534,984 Eugene Williams 45,657,145 2,925 10,534,984 William Wyman 44,326,550 1,333,520 10,534,984 Dr. Richard J. Gregory 45,607,170 52,900 10,534,984 Anthony Giovinazzo 45,647,145 12,925 10,534,984

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed auditor of the Corporation by over 99% of the proxies voted. Shares voted by proxy represented 56,040,649 votes for and 154,405 votes withheld.



The resolution to amend the By-laws of the Company was passed by over 99% of the proxies voted. Shares voted by proxy represented 45,469,670 votes for, 190,400 against and 10,534,984 not voted.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) listed biotechnology company (trading symbol: PMN.TO), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's mission is to discover and develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets, known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and ALS. The Company has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. The Company owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS and currently has a preclinical monoclonal antibody therapeutic against this target.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-looking information, including about the timing and completion of the Offering, the receipt of TSX approval and the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

