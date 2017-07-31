

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased in June after rising in the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 11.1 percent in June from 11.3 percent in May.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 11.7 percent.



In June, unemployed people totaled 2.85 million, down 2.0 percent over the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 35.4 percent in June from 36.5 percent in the preceding month.



