Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a contract by Highways England to develop possible solutions for the Oxford to Cambridge Expressway project, focusing on development of the corridor between the M1 and M40 motorways.

The expressway approximately 93 miles (150 kilometers) aims to improve connectivity across England's economic heartland. It will also help unlock strategic growth sites between the university cities of Oxford and Cambridge together with Milton Keynes' high-tech businesses and computer sciences.

Over a two-year term, Jacobs and its supply chain partners will identify corridor and route options. The project scope also includes engineering assessment, stakeholder management and project management to progress the project through options development.

"This is undoubtedly a critical transport link in the national infrastructure to support the continued economic development of one of the most significant growth corridors in the U.K.," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Senior Vice President Bob Duff. "Having worked closely with Highways England on the first section of the proposed expressway program, we look forward to integrating this experience with our proven transportation capabilities to deliver practical, strategic solutions."

Highways England is the government organization charged with operating England's motorways and major A roads. This includes modernizing and maintaining the highways a network of around 4,300 miles.

Jacobs delivers major transportation projects around the world, including projects in the U.K. such as Highways England's Regional Investment Programme and Smart Motorways Programme. Jacobs' highway and traffic experts are supporting clients with a range of capabilities from transport planning and modeling, intelligent mobility, connected vehicle and environmental solutions to full project life cycle road infrastructure management.

