

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's retail sales increased for the second straight month in May, preliminary figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.



The volume of retail sales rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 2.1 percent rebound in April.



Excluding automotive fuel, retail sales climbed 1.2 percent and sales of food products went up by 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in May.



Retail trade turnover grew at a weaker pace of 0.4 percent annually in May, following a 3.8 percent rise in the prior month.



