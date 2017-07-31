WALL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 --BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for strong and convenient user authentication, today announced two new customers in Asia for its TouchLock™ line of biometric travel padlocks. The new sales and marketing relationships are the product of BIO-key's investments in building out its in-market presence and visibility in Asia-Pacific, one of the world's largest markets for physical security.

BIO-key executed a contract with SmarTone (HK: 0315), a leading wireless telephone service provider in Hong Kong and Macau. The contract is part of a broader strategic sales and distribution partnership with SmarTone to offer TouchLock padlocks through its online store and in its over 30 retail outlets.

Additionally, a leading Asian airline will be distributing TouchLock padlocks which it will feature as an incentive item in its customer loyalty reward program which includes over 8 million members. The airline will also feature TouchLocks in an electronic direct mail promotion to its customers slated for August.

Wong Kwok Fong, Managing Director, BIO-key Hong Kong Limited, commented, "As our market research suggested, Asian customers are showing solid interest in our new TouchLock line of biometric padlocks and are helping initiate sales of these new products. TouchLocks eliminates the age-old problems of forgotten passwords or misplaced or lost keys to provide efficient, customer-friendly padlocks that are ideal for a range of different applications. We look forward to supporting the success of these customers at the same time we work to expand awareness of these exciting new products across Asia and worldwide."

About SmarTone (www.smartone.com)

SmarTone is a major telecommunications company, with operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Macau. SmarTone provides voice, multimedia and mobile broadband services through its territory-wide 4G and 3G networks, as well as fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and secure high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices, including SideSwipe, SideTouch, EcoID as well as SidePass, offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key is also bringing the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its recently launched TouchLock line of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks - providing even more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand into the Asian market, the impact on our business of the recent financial crisis in the global capital markets, and negative global economic trends, and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.

Facebook - Corporate: BIO-key International

Twitter - Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter - Investors: @BIO_keyIR

Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, Tanya Kamatu

Catalyst Global

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com



