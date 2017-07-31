New Features and Enhancements Streamline Motion Graphics, VFX and VR Content Creation Workflows; First Peeks at Next-Gen Development

Ahead of the SIGGRAPH 2017 conference, MAXON today announced Cinema 4D Release 19 (R19). This next generation of MAXON's professional 3D application delivers both great tools and enhancements artists can put to use immediately and provides a peek into the foundations for the future. Powerful developments have been made to viewport performance, a new Sound Effector and additional features for Voronoi Fracturing have been added to the MoGraph toolset, a new Spherical Camera introduced, the integration of AMD's ProRender technology and more. Designed to serve individual artists as well as large studio environments, Release 19 offers a fast, easy, stable and streamlined workflow to meet today's challenges in the content creation markets; especially general design, motion graphics, VFX, VR/AR and all types of visualization. [NOTE: MAXON will debut Cinema 4D R19at SIGGRAPH 2017, July 30 August 3, in Los Angeles, Booth #701.]

With Cinema 4D Release 19, MAXON also introduces a number of re-engineered foundational technologies, which the company will continue to develop and bring to maturity in future versions. These include core software modernization efforts, a new modeling core, deeply-integrated GPU Rendering for Windows and Mac, and OpenGL capabilities in BodyPaint 3D, MAXON's professional paint and texturing toolset.

"For more than two decades MAXON has been dedicated to delivering 3D graphics solutions with rock-solid stability, outstanding ease-of-use, a fast workflow, and cross platform capability," says Harald Egel, managing partner at MAXON Computer GmbH. "Cinema 4D Release 19 expands on those core values with outstanding new features and a first look at foundations for the future."

About MAXON

Headquartered in Friedrichsdorf, Germany, MAXON Computer is a developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. Its award-winning Cinema 4D and BodyPaint 3D software products have been used extensively to help create everything from stunning visual effects in top feature films, TV shows and commercials, cutting-edge game cinematics for AAA games, as well as for medical illustration, architectural and industrial design applications. MAXON has offices in Germany, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan and Singapore. MAXON products are available directly from the web site and its worldwide distribution channel. MAXON is part of the Nemetschek Group.

