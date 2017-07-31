Reed Huabo Vape Expo China - The Opportunity to Develop China's Vape Market

SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Reed Huabo Exhibitions isthe organizer of the vape expos in China.It isthe joint venture with Reed Exhibitions, the world's leading event organizer based in the UK. Reed Huabo Exhibitionshas successfully held two vape expos in Shenzhen on October 20-23 in 2015 and 2016, and the other one wason June 23-25 2017, in Chengdu. Our upcoming vape expo is the3rd Shenzhen Vape Expo, and it isto be held on October 20-23, 2017.

Highlights of the3rd Shenzhen Vape Expo

150 Exhibitors and over 10,000 visitors;

11,000sqm exhibition area;

Database of over 1,000 vape stores and leading vape distributors across China ;

; Database of 500,000 buyers with 25 years' experience in organizing the biggest Gift & Home Show in China ;

; Supported by China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC).

About the Exhibition

The3rd Shenzhen Vape Expo is organized by Reed Huabo Exhibition (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, which has 25 years' experience in organizing the biggest Gift & Home Show in China. We are also experienced in holding the tour shows in big cities of China, such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenyang, Kunming etc, which have successfully promoted the vape culture among public and helped our exhibitors develop the vape market in China. There are a lot of activities during the expo, including New Product Release, Cloud Chasing Competition, Vaping Tricks Competition and Best eJuice Award etc.

Contact: Annie Jiang

Email: anniej@reedhuabo.com

Tel: +86 (0755) 3398 9254

Website: vapexpoen.reedhuabo.com

Instagram: VapeExpoChina