Yatra Completes 11 Successful Years in India

Yatra Online Pvt Ltd.('Yatra'), one of India's leading online travel company and a subsidiary of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA; OTCQX: YTROF), completed 11 strong and innovation-driven years in India this month. From the humble beginnings of a 15-employee startup to the country's most trusted online travel agency and a leading brand in the online travel space, the journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

In a journey that started back in 2006, along the way Yatra has set new benchmarks in customer experience along with technological advancements, while maintaining strong brand loyalty despite a competitive landscape. Over the course of the past decade, the brand has remained on the cutting-edge of new technology and innovative services, most recently seen with the Uber partnership. Today, Yatra is much more than a booking site for flights, hotels and packages. It epitomizes the true ethos of travel in India offering a gamut of experiences to the Indian traveller.

The past twelve months have been nothing short of momentous. Headlined by the listing of Yatra (YTRA) on the NASDAQ, back in December (one of the few Indian companies to do so), Yatra also recently became the leader in Corporate travel in India with the acquisition of ATB fitting in nicely with its leadership in the B2C space.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, "As we complete 11 years, I feel really proud when I look back at our remarkable journey. We have gone from being a small startup to emerge as one of the leading OTAs in India and I look forward to a future full of innovation, growth and even more exciting times."

As part of the celebrations, Yatra has launched a 14-day promotion offering special deals and offers to its customers, which have been exclusively curated across airlines, hotels, homestays, banks and cab bookings. One can save upto 70% on hotels, upto Rs. 25,000 on flight tickets, upto Rs. 70,000 on holiday packages, get discounts on Uber airport rides and many more exciting deals. The special bonanza will be supported by a microsite which will be the gateway to all offers and can be viewed here - https://www.yatra.com/offer/listing/anniversary.

To penetrate deeper into the growing tier II & III markets in India and to strengthen its brand recall, Yatra recently appointed Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The brand also launched a new campaign introducing Yatra's new brand proposition of being 'India ka travel planner', which resonates with its marketplace model.

Yatra Online, Inc., the parent company of Yatra.com, recently listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker YTRA. Yatra has the largest inventory of over 64,500+ hotels in India and is also one of the biggest homestay aggregators with over 3,000 homestays across 130 cities within India.

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt Ltd which is based in Gurgaon, India and is one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 64,500 hotels in India and over 500,000+ hotels around the world.

Customers can access Yatra in multiple ways: through a user-friendly website, mobile optimised WAP site and applications, a multi-lingual call centre, a countrywide network of Holiday Lounges and Yatra Travel Express stores.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted e-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the award for 'First Prize - Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in July 2016.

