Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas / Half-yearly Results OJSC Surgutneftegas: Statement 'On access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements for 1H2017 of the person being an insider' 31-Jul-2017 / 13:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement "On access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements for 1H2017 of the person being an insider" 1. General information 1.1. The Open Joint Stock Company "Surgutneftegas" issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The OJSC "Surgutneftegas" issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, building 1, Surgut, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya location Oblast, Russian Federation 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5 The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 2. Information content 2.1. Type of the document the text of which is published on the website by the person being an insider: Interim accounting (financial) statements. 2.2. Reporting period for which the accounting statements are compiled: 1H2017. 2.3. Standards of accounting (financial) statements in accordance with which the statements are compiled: Russian Accounting Standards (RSBU). 2.4. Date when the issuer published the text of the relevant statements on the Internet website: 31.07.2017. 3. Signature 3.1. Acting Director General OJSC "Surgutneftegas" ___________________ A.N.Bulanov 3.2. Date 31 July 2017 STAMP The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: IR TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4481 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 597155 31-Jul-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=df0dce7f72ca53ce0f2e0b3c9d12baab&application_id=597155&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2017 07:32 ET (11:32 GMT)