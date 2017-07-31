NuVinci Cycling: NuVinci® Cycling Goes Sportive with N380x

Introducing a new stepless transmission specifically designed for sportive and cargo bicycle models

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, July 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies Inc., extends its product portfolio by introducing its newest NuVinci Optimized continuously variable planetary transmission (CVP), the N380x, for the trending sportive applications. The N380x will extend the benefits of the NuVinci® stepless technology by making it available to additional bicycle types, use-cases, and riders.

Recently, the market has seen a significant increase in the amount of newly launched bicycle models that are influenced by sportive design approaches but are being used in a non-performance environment. Typically, sportive bike models are used on forest roads or in parks, with a fitness or a commuting purpose and require a suitable, durable, stepless transmission.

"There are quite a few new types of bike models emerging, both in the eBike and traditional bicycle market. Consumers are looking for sportive products to fit into their usual day-to-day commute and new hybrids between city and mountain bikes are meeting those needs. These hybrid models place different demands on their components, therefore we crafted the N380x - specifically designed to meets the needs of the emerging and more sportive models and more importantly, the riders' needs," says Anne Guethoff, Director of Marketing at NuVinci Cycling.

With its ratio range of 380%, and a maximum continuous input torque of 100Nm in certain conditions, the transmission was developed to offer best-in-class performance for sportive and speed pedelec bicycle types, used under full load acceleration. Plus, the 10*135, 12*142, and 12*148 dropout options enable compatibility with B+ tires for better traction. The N380x comes with all common thru axle adapter types, allowing increased frame stiffness and easy maintenance. The anodized housing and laser engraved product branding ensure a high-end appearance over the long-term. To further ensure great material strength and reliable lasting performance, the component selection includes a forged housing and a freewheel with individual spring pawls. To make it even easier for riders to fully focus on the road conditions, the N380x is available with the Harmony automatic shifting system. Finally, several internal components in the N380x are upgraded from the N380 transmission. These upgrades increase durability and robustness more than any previously produced NuVinci Optimized transmission.

Scott will be the first OEM to launch a model with N380x at EUROBIKE 2017. "Scott is best known for its sportive models. With our newest project, the E-Silence Evo, we wanted to offer our customers an urban eBike with a sportive appeal. The new N380x fits perfectly with the high-end concept of our bike. With its high performance attributes, it allows us to shift steplessly under full motor power. With the modern design, it is the ideal combination for our sportive target group. In addition, by integrating the shifting system into the eBike controls, we are able to offer a clean handlebar and an intuitive control," summarizes Thomas Berger, Product Manager at Scott.

Besides the trend towards more sportive models, the next wave of eBikes is also looking at inner-city transport solutions. Commercial businesses and consumers alike are seeking ways that enable them to easily transport heavier loads over short distances. As a result, the cargo bike segment is growing fast and requires a durable transmission, which allows shifting under higher loads, even at standstill. With the durability and flexibility of the N380x, it perfectly answers those needs. Therefore, cargo bike riders can enjoy stepless shifting, whether they are freewheeling, shifting under heavy load or waiting at a traffic light.

About NuVinci® Cycling

NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies Inc., moves people better through its product portfolio of smooth, stepless, automatic and integrated shifting products for bicycles and eBikes. The NuVinci technology incorporated in continuously variable transmissions (CVT) for bicycles has been providing the best rider experiences since 2006. NuVinci Cycling products include the Nfinity and Harmony group sets, utilizing the latest versions of the transmissions and controllers. Products from NuVinci Cycling are available globally in over 100 bicycle brands. For more information, visit www.nuvincicycling.com (http://www.nuvincicycling.com/).

About Fallbrook Technologies

Fallbrook Technologies is the inventor of the revolutionary NuVinci® continuously variable planetary (CVP) technology, which enables performance and efficiency improvements for machines that use an engine, pump, motor, or geared transmission system - including urban mobility vehicles, cars and trucks, industrial equipment, and many other applications. Fallbrook has a unique collective development model and community through which NuVinci technology licensees share enhancements, which adds to the value of the technology and accelerates product development. This approach enables forward-looking companies, who wish to create visionary new products with NuVinci technology, to move quickly from concept to market commercialization. Fallbrook is based in Cedar Park near Austin, Texas, USA and holds rights to over 800 patents and patent applications worldwide. For more information, visit www.fallbrooktech.com (http://www.fallbrooktech.com/).

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64f50f67-7432-4d74-bb04-c408302209de (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64f50f67-7432-4d74-bb04-c408302209de)

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c98b2aab-e944-4c26-83a1-6d7ff47bb504 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c98b2aab-e944-4c26-83a1-6d7ff47bb504)

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f16d73c-d411-4c11-a6a9-60ae30cdda7d (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f16d73c-d411-4c11-a6a9-60ae30cdda7d)

Anne Guethoff, Director of Marketing NuVinci Cycling | a Division of Fallbrook Technologies + 49 160 92290159 Anne.Guethoff@nuvincicycling.com Trammie Anderson, Director of Corporate Marketing Fallbrook Technologies Inc. 512-519-5194 trammie.anderson@fallbrooktech.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NuVinci Cycling via Globenewswire

