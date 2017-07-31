Demand-Driven Growth Supported by Global Cloud Platform Expansions in Europe

Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, today announced it will construct new data centres in Frankfurt ("FRA13") and Marseille ("MRS2") and further expand in Vienna.

"Interxion's growing communities of interest and the customer value they create are attracting strong demand across our European footprint," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "Interxion is continuing to invest to meet this demand, and today we are announcing further expansions in three of our markets."

"Interxion's Frankfurt campus is one of the largest internet hubs in Europe. By combining the largest connectivity community meshed with the network and access nodes for all the major cloud providers, Interxion has created the leading cloud hub for Germany. Demand for our services in Frankfurt continues to outpace supply, and we are expanding our campus to meet our customers' growing needs."

"Our new FRA13 data centre will allow us to address this strong market demand with an additional 4,800 square metres ("sqm") of equipped space. Together with FRA11 and FRA12, which are already under construction, we are expanding our Frankfurt campus by over 10,000 sqm or 50% in the next 7 quarters."

FRA13 will be constructed in two phases, providing 4,800 sqm of equipped space and 10 megawatts ("MW") of customer-available power when fully built out. The first phase of FRA13, which is expected to provide approximately 2,300 sqm, is planned to open in 4Q 2018; the second phase, which is expected to provide approximately 2,500 sqm, is scheduled to open in 1Q 2019. The capital expenditure associated with FRA13 is expected to be approximately €90 million.

Interxion Marseille serves as a key gateway between Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and the significantly increased network capacity from recent subsea cable landings has strengthened that position.

"Since Interxion entered the market in 2014, Marseille has experienced significant growth and evolved into a crucial regional connectivity hub, with the number of connectivity providers resident in our data centre more than doubling in that time," added David Ruberg. "The globally strategic location of the city, combined with the strong communities of interest that are forming in our data centre, is attracting new cloud and content providers to Marseille. We are adding capacity to meet that strong demand."

Interxion will construct MRS2 in three phases, providing a total of 4,300 sqm of equipped space and over 7 MW of customer available power when fully built out. The first phase will add approximately 900 sqm and is scheduled to open in 1Q 2018, and the second phase will add approximately 1,800 sqm and is scheduled to open in 3Q 2018. The capital expenditure associated with MRS2 is expected to be approximately €76 million.

Vienna is a key gateway market, providing cloud and connectivity services to Central and Eastern Europe. David Ruberg said, "Interxion has experienced strong growth in Vienna since 2014, more than doubling our equipped capacity, driven by the expansion of global cloud platforms that are leveraging our densely connected network community to efficiently access key markets from this strategic location."

Interxion will add another two phases ("VIE2.7" and "VIE2.8") together with upgraded power for its VIE2 data centre. When completed, these phases will add approximately 2,300 sqm and approximately 6 MW of customer power to VIE2. The initial 300 sqm is expected to become available in 4Q 2017, with another 700 sqm becoming available in 2Q 2018 and another 600 sqm becoming available in 3Q 2018. The capital expenditure associated with this further expansion of VIE2 is expected to be approximately €45 million.

The anticipated 2017 capital expenditure for all of the projects announced today is included in the 2017 capital expenditure guidance previously provided by the Company.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 45 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from Interxion's expectations include, but are not limited to, the difficulty of reducing operating expenses in the short term, delays in the construction or expansion of new and existing data centres, the inability to utilise the capacity of newly planned data centres and data centre expansions, significant competition, the cost and supply of electrical power, data centre industry over-capacity, performance under service level agreements, certain other risks detailed herein and other risks described from time to time in Interxion's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Interxion does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this report.

This announcement contains inside information under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005466/en/

Contacts:

Interxion

Jim Huseby, +1-813-644-9399

Investor Relations

IR@interxion.com