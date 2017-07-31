

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnucks is testing an aisle-roaming robot in three St. Louis metro area stores. The grocery store chain said the robot, named Tally, will scan store aisles to help keep the shelves fully stocked.



In a statement, Schnucks said it is collaborating with Simbe Robotics, Inc. to test-pilot Tally at the three stores, Schnucks Richmond Center, Schnucks Woods Mill and Schnucks Kirkwood, beginning July 31.



During the six-week pilot, Tally will be charged with scanning store aisles three times a day. The robot will do its daily storewide scans in the morning, midday and evening. Tally will also ensure that each product is placed correctly with its appropriate shelf tag.



Dave Steck, Schnucks Vice President of IT - Infrastructure stated that the innovation is designed to help provide Schnucks employees with real-time information, making it easier to do their jobs and ultimately keep shelves full for customers.



Steck said, 'The data that Tally collects will be sent to Simbe, which will do on-the-spot analysis and provide us with the information we can share with our vendor partners and teammates throughout our organization to help us have the right products at the right time for our customers. We're starting Tally's pilot with a focus on in-stock position, but we're hopeful that Tally may open up a world of other possibilities with the shelf data it collects.'



Schnucks, a family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer, and Simbe have also engaged officials at Washington University so students and faculty can benefit from pilot learnings.



As per reports, Tally is designed to go back to its docking station when its power is low, and stop in its place when it encounters a shopper.



