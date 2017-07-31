Fully redesigned app delivers a single, unified mobile communications and collaboration user experience for iOS and Android devices

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT), the world's first Communications Cloud provider, today announced general availability of a brand new 8x8 Virtual Office® Mobile solution, enabling users to communicate and collaborate from anywhere around the world with a beautifully redesigned mobile app experience.

8x8 Unveils Elegantly Redesigned and Integrated Mobile App to Enhance Cloud Communications, Collaboration and Messaging Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)

Employees today expect a seamless mobile experience that makes it easy to communicate and collaborate through an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. The fully redesigned 8x8 Virtual Office Mobile app provides an exceptional user interface and experience that offers communications, collaboration, and messaging in a single app, while maximizing the superior voice quality delivered by the 8x8 Communications Cloud™ as cited recently by the Tolly Group. The new mobile app is available now for both Android and iOS platforms, allowing employees at midmarket and enterprise companies to meet all of their business communications and collaboration needs via smartphones and tablets.

"We're bringing to market a single, elegant, unified mobile app with unparalleled capabilities that enables employees around the globe to quickly and efficiently communicate and collaborate anytime and anywhere," said Matt McGinnis, Vice President of Product Marketing at 8x8. "We're thrilled to roll out a new app that will elevate the 8x8 Communications Cloud mobile experience, and further enhance user productivity."

The 8x8 Virtual Office Mobile solution offers users with exceptional quality and a variety of features in a single, integrated app to enable midmarket and enterprise companies to communicate and collaborate effectively. The fully featured Unified Communications mobile app includes:

A beautiful new UI that integrates communications, collaboration and messaging into a single app

Support for the Apple iOS CallKit, including native iOS dialer integration

HD VoIP over 3G/4G/LTE/Wi-Fi with seamless operation across network types

8x8 Virtual Office Meetings with audio, video, screen sharing and chat capabilities

Instant Messaging Presence

Quick access to business and personal contacts through Unified Directory

The 8x8 Virtual Office solution includes a desktop and mobile application that provide voice, messaging, video and collaboration across various devices through the 8x8 Communications Cloud. The 8x8 Virtual Office Mobile apps are now available worldwide for both Android and iOS devices. To learn more about the benefits of 8x8 Virtual Office, visit the company website.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is the provider of the world's first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration, contact center, and analytics in a single, open and real-time platform. 8x8 eliminates information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence across multiple clouds, applications and devices to improve individual and team productivity, business performance and customer experience. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or connect with 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.

