Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2017) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC), ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), an early development stage bio-tech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness, is excited to announce that all 30 subjects taking part in the Company's ongoing clinical observational trial carried out by Dr. Tytus and his team at Hamilton Medical Research Group (the "Trial") have successfully completed the in-patient phase of the Trial.

The intent of the Trial is to assess the impact of three months of eBalance therapy as an adjunct treatment, on HbA1c in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics. The secondary endpoints of the Trial observe changes from baseline and medical history in the following;

Insulin sensitivity

Diabetic neuropathy

Diabetic foot pain and numbness

Wound healing

Blood pressure

Kidney function

Any other changes reported by patients

During the Trial, each subject received a 13.55 minute treatment with eBalance Pro twice per week for a total of 25 treatments. Following the therapy many subjects have indicated various positive changes to their wellbeing including, but not limited to, noticeable reduction in neuropathies associated with diabetes, alleviated muscle pain, increased wound healing, reduced fluid retention, and no one experienced any negative side effects of the therapy. The Company expects to receive preliminary results of the study by mid August.

Dr. Tytus, the lead investigator on the Trial, commented, "We've had an opportunity to test the eBalance therapy on the human body during a 90-day period, and I'm very excited to see that many of the subjects have had a positive response. I'm also very pleased with how easy it was to use the eBalance device. I'm eager to start studying the data recorded during the treatments to thoroughly analyze the effects of the eBalance treatment on the human body."

William Rowe, President and CEO of Nutrasource, the clinical research organization ("CRO") managing the study added, "As the CRO overseeing the trial, Nutrasource is pleased to now have completed the in-patient phase of the study. The site performed exceedingly well completing the study ahead of schedule without any patient drop outs or patients lost to follow up. Having all patients complete the study as per protocol is a testament to the study design, the patient interest in the study and a highly efficient professional clinical trials site. Nutrasource is now in the process of completing the Clinical Study Report in order to provide further substantive detail on the device's impact on patient care."

Mr. McEnulty, the Company's President and CEO, stated, "The conclusion of the therapy on the 30 subjects who participated in the Trial marks another milestone in our development, and we are happy to see the improvements in our subject's wellbeing. We are very fascinated to see further data on the impact of our eBalance therapy on the levels of HbA1c in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics as well as its effect on other complications associated with diabetes."

