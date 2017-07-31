SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that revenues to date for the Month of July were approximately $160,000 as a result of media placements and White Coffee Sales. The majority of revenues to date in July came from wholesale sales to one primary and one secondary customer. No revenues in July were derived from the company's previous business model selling coffee via drive thru locations as all such operations wound down prior to July.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "Baristas White Coffee is a very unique product that millions of people have not even heard of. As the word is getting out and revenues are increasing due to media placements and product sales, Baristas is building its distribution and its customer base. We will continue to advertise and promote our products on mainstream media introducing Baristas to new audiences."

White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.

About Baristas Coffee Company:

www.baristas.tv Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it was the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. Baristas has recently refocused its business to focus on its wholesale and direct to consumer coffee based products such as single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewing system. Baristas special "Espresso Blend" and its revolutionary "White Coffee" have become strong sellers, with the lightly roasted 3X the caffeine, "White Coffee" becoming the number one white coffee Keurig compatible cup in the nation.

