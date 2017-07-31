

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday morning ahead of what should be a quiet week on Wall Street.



The markets are experiencing a mid-summer lull, awaiting further indications from the Federal Reserve on monetary policy. Meanwhile, most of President Donald Trump's campaign promises for reform have been derailed, including changes to the tax code and health care.



Gold prices rose sharply in July, emerging from a tight trading range to hit 2-month highs near $1275 an ounce. Futures were virtually unchanged at that mark this morning following strong gains last week.



The Fed last week failed to detail its interest rate outlook and said only that it will unwind its bloated balance sheet 'relatively soon.'



On the economic front, the Institute For Supply Management - Chicago's Purchase Managers' Index for July will be released at 9.45 am ET. The economist are looking for consensus of 62.0, down from 65.7 last month.



The Pending Home Sales Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.9 percent, compared to a decline of 0.8 percent in the previous month.



