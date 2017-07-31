

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound came off from its early lows against its key counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The pound bounced off to 0.8933 against the euro, 1.3132 against the greenback and 1.2746 versus the franc, from its early lows of 0.8966, 1.3097 and 1.2673, respectively.



The pound that fell to a 6-day low of 144.82 versus the yen at 5:40 am ET reversed direction and was trading at 145.16.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 146.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the franc, 0.88 against the euro and 1.34 against the greenback.



