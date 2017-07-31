AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Buzz Points Inc., an incentive-based customer engagement and revenue-generating platform, made famous by its "buy local, spend local" rewards for community financial institutions (CFIs), announced today that Robert Green will be joining Buzz Points' Board of Directors. Green will bring his expertise in capital markets, industry positioning and regulatory and legislative strategies to help Buzz Points create more value for community financial institutions (CFIs) around the country.

"Robert is a proven leader, and we are thrilled to have his unique perspective on our Board," said Buzz Points CEO Dwyane Spradlin. "His depth of expertise and proven ability to guide strategy will enable Buzz Points to continue adding value to Buzz Points' community financial institution partnerships."

Green has served as a Fortune 100 chief executive officer in the energy, telecommunications, and utilities industry. Companies under Green's leadership were recognized as "Risk Manager of the Year" by Energy Power and Risk Magazine, "Utility of the Year" by Electric Light and Power Magazine, and "Employer of the Year" by the Human Resource Management Association (HRMA).

Green joins Buzz Points' Board as the company plans to introduce Real-Time Rewards, which will eliminate friction in the reward redemption process for consumers and their financial institutions. The new technology monitors cardholder transactions in real time, messages consumers in the moment and applies cash back to qualifying transactions.

"I'm excited to work closely with Buzz Points to grow and strengthen their partnerships in communities around the country," added Green.

Buzz Points, Inc. is an incentive-based customer engagement and revenue performance solution for community financial institutions (CFIs). The Buzz Points platform provides data-driven, incentive-based customer engagement solutions that enable CFIs to capitalize on revenue opportunities and level the playing field with national players. For more information, visit www.buzzpoints.com.

