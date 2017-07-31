

Extraordinary general meeting of Danske Bank Plc approved demerger of mortgage credit banking activities



Theextraordinary general meeting of Danske Bank Plc has approved the partial demerger in accordance with the demerger plan, first communicated on March 23, 2017, according to which Danske Bank Plc shall demerge by way of partial demerger so that all assets, liabilities and reserves of the mortgage credit banking business are transferred to one acquiring company, which will be called Danske Mortgage Bank Plc.



Establishing of the mortgage bank is a part of Danske Bank's plan to simplify its organization and legal structure and has no effect on Danske Bank's customers. The implementation of the partial demerger is still subject to regulatory approval and the aim is to establish the company during Autumn of 2017.



