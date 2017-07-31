Global Matting Agents Market to Reach $579.9 Million by 2022: Analysis By Material, Technology, Application & Region

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Matting Agents Market is projected to reach USD 579.9 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2022.



The global matting agents market is witnessing growth on account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and increasing demand in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly from South East Asia, China, and India. The single most long term growth potential for matting agents in the architectural coatings segment is from rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and growing preference for matte finish among consumers. High VOC emissions in solvent-based technology and a comparitively higher film shrinkage time in other technologies is expected to hinder the growth of the matting agents market.



Matting agents used in architectural coatings increase corrosion and temperature resistance, and antiglare properties in end products. Due to the growing popularity of the matte finish in both, developed and emerging nations coupled with growth in the construction industry are expected to drive the matting agents market in architectural coatings.



The radiation cure systems are categorized in two groups, formulations which have organic solvents such as reactive diluents and formulations which are 100% solvent free. For formulations with solvents as diluents, matting properties depend on the property of the film. For formulations with 100% solvent free systems, in order to improve the matte finish, materials such as silica are treated with waxes and fillers, and thorough rechecks are done to get the desired matte finish. Environmental concerns are leading to matting agents manufacturers focusing on reducing the organic solvent content from paints and coatings formulations. High solid coatings contain low to zero organic volatile solvents. These coating systems are difficult to matt due to lower shrinkage and presence of high solid coarse particles and lack of the evaporation process due to the absence of solvents. However, to meet the required efficiency in matting, the particle size is matched with the dry film thickness.



Owing to the high growth potential, India is projected to be the fastest-growing matting agents market during the forecast period followed by Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia in terms of volume. The shifting of end-use industries such as automotive, marine, and furniture to countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam is expected to drive the matting agents market in the Asia-Pacific.



Companies Mentioned



Akzonobel

Allnex

Arkema

Axalta Coating Systems

BYK Additives & Instruments

Dalian Fuchang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Deuteron GmbH

Dog Chemie

Evonik Industries

Huebach Color

Huntsman Corporation

Imerys Minerals Ltd.

J Color Chemicals

J. M. Huber Corporation

Lubrizol

Michelman, Inc.

PPG Industries

PQ Corporation

Quantum Silicones

Remmers AG

Thomas Swan Co. & Ltd.

Toyobo

Viacor Polymer GmbH

W.R. Grace and Company

and Company Wattyl Industrial Coatings



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Matting Agents Market, By Material



8 Matting Agents Market, By Technology



9 Matting Agents Market, By Application



10 Matting Agents Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

