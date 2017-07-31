The Chinese low-voltage electrical products provider will install the giant solar array on the rooftop of Alibaba's new logistic center in China.

China-based low-voltage electrical power transmission and electricity distribution company Chint Group, which is the parent company of Chinese solar manufacturer Astronergy, was selected by China's e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Limited to build a 300 MW distributed rooftop PV plant.

According to Chint, the giant rooftop solar facility will be built by its unit Chint New Energy and will consist of several installations spread ...

