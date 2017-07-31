

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Monday morning after spiking above $49 a barrel last week.



Prices accelerated higher last week when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners including Russia agreed to reduce output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2018. Most of the production cuts are being shouldered by Saudi Arabia, but others such as Nigeria are expected to comply moving forward.



With U.S. production possibly slowing and OPEC determined to re-balance oil markets, analysts say crude oil should hang around $50 a barrel for the year.



Analysts polled by Reuters forecast U.S. light crude would average $50.08 a barrel in 2017, down from $51.92 in June's forecast.



WTI light sweet crude oil was at $49.02 a barrel this morning, having gained about 8% in July, the best monthly gain in oil prices in 2017.



