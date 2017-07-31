

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation remained stable in July and core inflation rose marginally, vindicating European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's assertion that deflationary pressures have been replaced by reflationary ones.



Another report showed that the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level in more than eight years in June as near decade-high economic confidence and robust economic activity generated more jobs.



Inflation in the currency bloc held steady at 1.3 percent in July, while it was forecast to ease marginally to 1.2 percent, flash data from Eurostat showed Monday.



Inflation continues to stay well below the ECB's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose slightly to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent in June. Final data is due on August 17.



The jobless rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 9.1 percent in June from 9.2 percent in May, Eurostat said in a separate communique.



This was the weakest rate since February 2009. Economists had expected the rate to fall to 9.2 percent from May's initially estimated 9.3 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 148,000 to 14.718 million in June.



The youth unemployment rate fell to 18.7 percent in June from 19.0 percent in May.



While June's unemployment data painted a positive picture of the euro area labor market, July's CPI release confirmed that this strength is putting only modest upward pressure on underlying inflation, Jennifer McKeown, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



At the July monetary policy meeting, ECB President Draghi said a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to gradually build up and support headline inflation developments in the medium term.



According to the Survey of Professional Forecasters, inflation is seen at 1.5 percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2018. They forecast unemployment rate to be 9.2 percent in 2017 and 8.8 percent next year.



The EU jobless rate rate held steady at 7.7 percent in June. The figure for May was revised down slightly from 7.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX