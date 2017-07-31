Polymer Dispersions Market (2017-2022): By Resin Type (Acrylic, SB, Vinyl, Polyurethane) & Application (Decorative & Protective Coating, Paper, Printing Ink, Carpet & Fabrics, Adhesives & Sealants)

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global polymer dispersions market is projected to reach USD 10.27 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 8.0%, in terms of value. Polymer dispersions are used in a wide range of applications such as decorative & protective coating, paper, carpet & fabrics, printing ink, adhesives & sealants, and other applications, as it provides properties such as enhanced processability, performance, and appearance to products.
The main resin types are acrylic, vinyl, PU, and SB, among others. The acrylic dispersions segment is projected to lead the resin type segment of polymer dispersions in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. This is due to the wide usage of acrylic in the manufacture of water-based dispersions for various applications. The cost effectiveness of acrylics over other types, is also leading to the high demand for this subsegment.
Polymer dispersions are used in various applications, and have been segmented into decorative & protective coating, paper, carpet & fabrics, printing ink, adhesives & sealants, and others, in this report. In 2016, the decorative & protective coating application accounted held the largest share of the application segment, in terms of value and volume.
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America are the main regions covered for the polymer dispersions market in the report. North America is the largest polymer dispersions market. The rising demand for polymer dispersions in that geographical segment is mainly driven by its increased use in coating applications, especially in interior and furniture coating. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest consumer and manufacturer of polymer dispersions, globally, and is the fastest-growing region in the market. Increasing consumer awareness regarding VOC and the increasing demand for green coatings is contributing to the growing demand for polymer dispersions globally.
A few factors such as the high price of raw materials, shift of the application market from developed countries to emerging countries, and the rising cost of production is expected to hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.
- Alberdingk Boley Gmbh
- Allnex Group
- Basf Se
- Bip (Oldbury) Limited
- Chase Corporation
- Coim S.P.A
- Covestro Ag
- Dic Corporation
- Dupont
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Ag
- Hexion Inc.
- Huntsman International Llc.
- Icap-Sira S.P.A
- Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Lamberti S.P.A
- Lanxess
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Michelman, Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Solvay Sa
- Synthomer Plc.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Vinavil S.P.A.
- Wacker Chemie Ag
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Polymer Dispersions Market, By Resin Type
7 Polymer Dispersions Market, By Application
8 Polymer Dispersions Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
11 Appendix
