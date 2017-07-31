Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2023: Analysis By Storage Solution, Deployment Type, End User Industry & Geography

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Network-Attached Storage Market is expected to be worth USD 45.21 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2017 to 2023.



The growth of the NAS market can be attributed to the increasing dependence on digital content being stored in the cloud environment by SMBs, the proliferation of social media content along with high-speed data transfer technologies such as 4G & 5G, and the need for a large amount of secure data storage devices for video surveillance application. However, the concern about the security of data is hindering the growth of the NAS market.



The market for hybrid NAS is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023. The hybrid system consists of both on-premise and remote deployments where active data are stored in the on-premise system and inactive data are shifted to remote location-based systems. This is also known as disaster recovery management. Such deployment is increasing day-by-day as companies need to keep a backup of the crucial data in case any mishap happens onsite.



The NAS market for the BFSI sector held the largest market share compared to other end-user industries in 2016. The security of such data is a big concern for the banking and financial sector. Network-attached storage devices offer secure data storage at a lower cost with several scalability options. These advantages ensure the growth and profitability in businesses with high operational efficiency. Thus, NAS devices are widely being used in the BFSI sector.



This report covers the NAS market in regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest contributor in the overall NAS market. Companies in this region are providing many data storage solutions to various industries.

Buffalo Americas, Inc.

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation.

Netapp, Inc.

Netgear, Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc.

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (PLC)

Synology, Inc.

Western Digital Corporation



