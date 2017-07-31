Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2017) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") has entered into a contract with NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) and is now fully integrating the payment processing solution onto the website. NetCents is an industry-leading technology company with innovative software solutions for ecommerce.

"NetCents has a superior product compared to many of the traditional payment processing options out there. Integrating their platform, which meets our stringent security standards, is a big step forward for our customer ordering processing capabilities. We are thrilled to be working with them," commented James Morel, President and CEO of LottoGopher. "This product enables us to stay up-to-date with the latest blockchain technology for payment solutions."

Clayton Moore, NetCents' founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very excited to be working with a ground-breaking company such as LottoGopher. Recently LottoGophers' newly added board member and original Shark on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, commented on the opportunity for LottoGopher to carve out a sizable niche from the massive lottery market in the United States. Many customers prefer to order their tickets on-line with a credit or debit card. We believe our comprehensive Digital Currency Platform and comprehensive KYC/AML technology, can streamline the merchant process and assure reliable processing."

About NetCents

NetCents is a next generation online payments processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online. NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.™

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

For more information, visit LottoGopher.com, like LottoGopher on Facebook and follow on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

