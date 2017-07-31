MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA and BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- BackupAssist®, a leading provider of automated Windows server backup and recovery software for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced that Storage Switzerland, a premier authority on virtualization and storage, has released a Product Spotlight featuring its BackupAssist software solution, entitled, "How SMBs Can Have Enterprise Class DP Without Breaking the Bank."

In the report, Storage Switzerland's findings include the fact that small-to-medium (SMBs) sized businesses oftentimes find effective data protection (DP), data retention and disaster recovery (DR) difficult to attain. Expensive enterprise-class solutions are oftentimes out of reach from a budgetary standpoint, as well as due to a lack of resources to manage it once deployed. While the perception has been that more affordable solutions do not provide the features necessary to ensure DP, retention and DR.

"The big problem is that most inexpensive backup solutions that appeal to cost sensitive SMBs may lack key advanced features such as the ability to backup virtual machines (VMs) and various database applications or provide deduplication, compression, strong encryption and cloud support features among others," explained Joseph Ortiz, Senior Analyst, Storage Switzerland and primary author of the report. "What SMBs need is a DP solution that provides enterprise class features and functions along with in-depth support, but at a price point that will fit limited budgets."

A detailed review of BackupAssist version 10 (v10) is then presented.

"BackupAssist v10 provides the enterprise class features and performance normally found in more expensive and complex DP solutions. Its features and options make it simple to deploy and manage which make backups fast and stress free. It also works with a wide range of storage targets including the cloud and tape. The package includes various templates for different backup, archive and recovery operations. These can be customized as needed or users can create their own custom templates," stated Ortiz. "It's rich feature set and low cost factors make it a solution any SMB interested in protecting their data properly should seriously consider."

To read the report in its entirety, please visit: https://www.backupassist.com/backupassist/storageswitzerlandreport.html

About BackupAssist

Founded in 2002, BackupAssist has offices in the United States and Australia. The company specializes in automated server backup and recovery software for small to medium size enterprises (SMEs), providing protection for physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company's high value, multi-platform software is easy to manage and use, reliably supporting tens of thousands of customers in 165 countries. To learn more about BackupAssist, please visit http://www.backupassist.com or call 812-206-1691.

