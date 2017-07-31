FALLS CHURCH, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Sandline Discovery, a boutique litigation support and eDiscovery service provider serving both law firms and corporations in the United States and globally, announces its recent expansion to the Midwest with a new office in Detroit, Michigan. Sandline's recent growth includes more clients with locations beyond the East Coast, prompting the company's desire to add staff who are physically closer to those firms when the need arises for on-site visits.

Sandline Discovery offers innovative digital evidence solutions to support every stage of the EDRM. The company's experienced and knowledgeable team delivers expert project management and consults with clients on a variety of litigation support needs throughout the life of a project. Sandline recently announced it's now a Relativity Authorized Partner so that it can deliver Relativity to its clients directly instead of through other partners, a change prompted by sustained growth in Sandline's hosting and review business. The company also offers clients unlimited access to Relativity Analytics, further expanding Sandline's analytics and technology-assisted review service.

Sandline's newest office is located at 400 Renaissance Center, Suite 2600, Detroit, Michigan.

About Sandline Discovery

Sandline Discovery is a boutique litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, serving both law firms and corporations in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. Offering services and project management for every stage of the EDRM, Sandline understands the needs of attorneys and anticipates case requirements at every step of the project. For more information, visit www.SandlineDiscovery.com.

