CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation -- (OTCQB: EWLL) -- a provider of telehealth solutions (see: phzio.com) for clinical practices and Global Office (GO) Software a provider of Clinic Management and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software (see: globalofficesoftware.com/go-health/) for clinical practices, announced today a collaborative partnership to enable GO clients to have integrated access to telehealth functionality from within GO's software.

Phzio's telehealth features will work in two primary capacities within the GO Clinic Management software:

1. Enable all calendar appointments to have a "telehealth option". This will enable a clinical specialist (e.g. Physical Therapist) and patient to click a link associated with the scheduled appointment and thereby initiate a remote telehealth session.

This capability will enable GO clients to reduce lost visits due to cancellations and patient "self discharge" while greatly improving patient access to clinical services.

It is currently estimated that GO clients are scheduling approximately 850,000 appointments annually.

2. Enable clinics to have access to Phzio's library of therapeutic exercise videos for assembling monitored and unmonitored home exercise programs for patients. Monitored home exercises programs would be billable to patients and insurance providers, thereby having a positive impact on clinic revenues.

Clinics will be charged a "per session" fee for any telehealth sessions. Proceeds from telehealth session fees with be split between GO and eWellness.

Further, eWellness will start to use the GO Clinic Management and EMR software for US based operations to support the eWellness PurePT offering.

"We see this partnership as one that enables our clients to generate more value for their patients. Patients want easier access and access from their phone -- telehealth is how they will get it," said, Terry Davison, CEO Global Office Software.

"This partnership is a win-win for everyone. GO gets a market leading telehealth solution for their clinical clients and we get access to clinics using GO's industry leading software. Best of all, this partnership scales revenues for Clinic Owners, GO and eWellness," said, Darwin Fogt, CEO eWellness.

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO ("PHZIO") platform to any physical therapy ("PT") clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company's PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable.

The PHZIO Solution: A New Physical Therapy Delivery System

SaaS technology platform solution for providers bundling rehabilitation services and employer wellness programs;





First real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy treatment platform for home use;





Ability for physical therapists to observe multiple patients simultaneously in real-time;





Solves what has been a structural problem and limitation in post-acute care practice growth; and





Allows PT practices to generate increased revenues due to higher adherence and compliance rates.





