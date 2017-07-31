SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 31, 2017) - With multiple mines at different stages, and results exceeding expectations, this miner is in the sights of analysts.

Company included in article: Trevali Mining Corp.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) announced the latest results from its Health Steele project in Canada. According to the July 25 press release, the company "drill tested the E-zone at Heath Steele, an advanced-stage, near-surface target with a historic, non-National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource."

The Heath Steel project was acquired as part of a "definitive agreement" between Glencore International Plc (LSE: GLEN) and Trevali. Heath has a long history of extractions between 1957 and 1999, which include zinc, lead, copper, silver and gold.

In a July 24 report, analyst Jacques Wortman with Eight Capital commented that Trevali had a "mixed quarter, but generally better than expected." He highlights Trevali's "Q2 production results of 18.88 mm payable Zn-eq lbs, approximately 2% higher than our estimate of 116.88mm payable lbs. Two of the four mines (Perkoa, Santander) exceeded expectations by a good margin."

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Trevali Mining Corp. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services.

