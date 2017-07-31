Artificial Intelligence Marketing Technology and Its CMO Honored as "The Most Innovative Product of the Year" and "Marketing Executive of the Year"

Albert (AIM: ALB.L), the first-ever fully autonomous artificial intelligence marketing platform, has been named the gold winner in the Most Innovative Product of the Year Enterprise category, and Albert CMO Amy Inlow has been named the silver winner in the Marketing Executive of the Year category in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International. The annual independent global business awards were judged by expert business and technology editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world. With these wins, Albert was also named one of the "5 Most Awarded" companies, an honor accorded to companies with the highest aggregate score across the International Best in Biz judging process.

Albert won the highest "gold" honor for its signature AI platform, the first fully autonomous artificial intelligence marketing solution that executes entire cross channel digital campaigns for enterprises. Albert sifts through mass amounts of data, converts this data into insights, and independently acts on these insights in real time. Brands such as Harley-Davidson, Cosabella, and Dole Asia have exponentially increased their sales, ROI and return on ad spend, thanks to Albert's technology.

In conjunction with honoring Albert's technology, judges also recognized the essential role of Albert CMO Amy Inlow, who led the company's launch and ensured the AI product was first to market. Inlow has led the way in introducing artificial intelligence to the marketing industry, and she has played a key role in signing many of Albert's top name clients.

"We are honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization both for our product and for Amy's strategic efforts,' said Or Shani, CEO of Albert. "Recognition by Best in Biz 2017 International Awards is a nod to our continuous innovation and efforts to refine and improve Albert, the exponential results Albert has achieved for our clients, and the role we are playing in acclimating the industry to this new technology. This time last year we were only just introducing marketers to the concept of AI. To now be recognized as an industry leader and to be honored for our work is indicative of how AI is poised to transform the digital marketing industry."

Almost 300 public and private companies hailing from all sectors of the global economy from more than 30 countries competed in Best in Biz Awards' fifth annual International program. Best in Biz Awards 2017 International honors were once again presented in a range of categories, including Fastest-Growing Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Support Department of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product and Consumer Product of the Year.

Winners in the fifth annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets and from 15 countries and all continents. Best in Biz Awards' uniqueness stems, in part, from the composition of its judging panels. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, are invited to serve as judges. Structured this way, Best in Biz Awards can best leverage the expertise, experience and objectivity of its influential judges to determine award winners.

"I love seeing how, every year, the set of participants is different but the best entries always pivot around the same mantra: solving problems. This year I had the pleasure to contemplate a binary star: AI for business, and video," said Jaime Rodríguez-Guerra, Computer Hoy (Spain). "While I admit that my expectations, after having judged prior Best in Biz Awards, were already high, after a thorough revision of this year's entries I remain in awe. There is still lot to offer, and the candidates in Best in Biz Awards show it year after year. I am already looking forward to the next edition!"

This year's judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as ARD (Germany), Business Breakfast (United Arab Emirates), Computer Hoy (Spain), Data Breach Today (United Kingdom), HT Mobile (Israel), IAA Magazine (United Arab Emirates), InBusiness (Cyprus and Greece), Irish Independent (Ireland), Radio Ngati Porou (New Zealand), TechHim (India), TechnoFILE.com (Canada), Tune Media (Singapore), Ventures Africa (Nigeria), and Wirausaha Keuangan (Indonesia).

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2017-winners.

About Albert

Albert (AIM: ALB.L) is the first-ever fully autonomous artificial intelligence marketing platform, driving digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands. Albert's mission is to liberate businesses from the complexities of digital marketing-not just by replicating their existing efforts, but by executing them at a pace and scale not previously possible. He serves as a highly intelligent and sophisticated member of brands' marketing teams, wading through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices and formats, in real time. This eliminates the manual and time-consuming tasks that currently limit the effectiveness and results of modern digital advertising and marketing. Brands such as Harley Davidson, EVISU, Cosabella, Dole Asia, and Made.com credit Albert with significantly increased sales, an accelerated path to revenue, the ability to make more informed investment decisions, and reduced operational costs. Visit meet.albert.ai.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 65 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and PR and media. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

