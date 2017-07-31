Frost & Sullivan's GIL 2017: North America Event Reveals Growth Opportunities Bred by Digital Transformation in Personal and Freight Mobility

Event panel discussion will offer a better understanding of digitization and its impact on new business models in mobility

SANTA CLARA, California, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformation is becoming unavoidably visible in the increase of uberized business models that are affecting car ownership, freight forwarding and even warehouse space sharing. Frost & Sullivan's annual event, GIL 2017: North America - Digital Disruption: Realizing Growth Potential, taking place September 17 to 20, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Austin, TX, will offer a panel discussion from multiple industry professionals highlighting the transformative forces impacting today's mobility ecosystem.

During the interactive Think Tank titled, Personal and Freight Mobility: Identifying and Realizing Growth Opportunities Generated by Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan will examine how digital transformation is rapidly impacting every facet of the automotive & transportation industry ranging from connected supply chain, industrial IoT, autonomous vehicles, digital retailing, to mobility-as-a-service.

"Digital transformation is not new to business but its impact to the transportation industry over the next 10-20 years, in particular, will be truly transformative. It will change the way people commute, how cities operate, and even the face of energy policy. We could witness one of the most significant changes to society since the last industrial revolution,"stated Frost & Sullivan Head of Mobility and Senior Vice President Growth Consulting Bob Merlotti.

Frost & Sullivan will discuss how embracing digital technologies and most importantly capturing big data can be used to create transparency within an enterprise.

In this session, participants will gain insight on the following:

Perspectives of the key areas ranging from manufacturing to retail that will be impacted by digital transformation

Insight on the innovations and improvements that these different areas will witness because of digitization

An outline of the financial impact of digitization in the mobility market and a showcase of best practices of key automaker activities in this space

Notable speakers:

Mark Dipko , Director-- Corporate Planning, Strategy and Innovation, Hyundai Motor America

, Director-- Corporate Planning, Strategy and Innovation, Hyundai Motor America Sachin Lulla , Vice President & Partner - Global AA&D Strategy & Solutions Leader, IBM

Vice President & Partner - Global AA&D Strategy & Solutions Leader, IBM Scott Allison , President-- Life Sciences & Healthcare Sector, DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation

President-- Life Sciences & Healthcare Sector, DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation Jonathan Matus , Chief Executive Officer-- Zendrive

Chief Executive Officer-- Zendrive GIL 2017: North America is an opportunity to gain new insight and perspective on business and technology issues that matter most, now and in the future. It is where participants will collaborate in real time with other innovative and visionary thinkers, and push beyond their personal and organizational boundaries to create the future. Join us, and be a part of what makes GIL a powerhouse of ideas and meaningful connections: Its participants!

