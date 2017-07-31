Companies that embed sustainability into their business culture are leading the way in North and Latin America and delivering long-term success for their stakeholders.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, Royal Bank of Canada and Codelco are among a carefully selected group of companies recognised in the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Awards 2017 for their excellence in corporate governance.

Ethical Boardroom Magazine, the leading journal for global governance issues, recognises the companies who have exhibited exceptional leadership in governance to ensure protection and long-term value for all their stakeholders.

All finalists in this year's Awardshave undergone a thorough analysis of governance factors and extensive scrutiny on governance attributes, such as Board Composition, Board Committees, Shareholder Rights and Transparency.

Ethical Boardroom Executive Editor Miles Hamilton-Scott said: "Taking a sustainable approach to corporate governance increases an organisation's ability to innovate, add value and deliver long-term success. We're delighted to recognise those companies in the Americas that are delivering superb, high quality governance in our 2017 Awards."

"In Latin America, most directors link sustainability to corporate strategy and understand it as an integral part of the economic, social and environmental management of the company. In the US, leading investors also recognise the importance of creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders and have established a framework of standards of corporate governance and boardroom conduct."

Information on the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance 2017 Awards can be found at https://ethicalboardroom.com/corporate-governance-winners-2017-the-americas/ with this year's North and Latin America winners revealed in the Summer 2017 print edition available to subscribers now.

