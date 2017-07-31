Duo Security: Duo Security: Duo Security Partners With VMware to Address Influx of Unmanaged Devices Accessing Corporate Applications

Duo Beyond integration with VMware Workspace ONE provides organizations with enhanced security for mobile device management

ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - Jul 31, 2017) - The rapid onset of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives in corporate IT has created a sea of unmanaged and unsecured devices with access to critical data, resulting in increased risk of data breach and compliance violation. To help IT administrators identify and enforce access policies for this growing population of users, Duo Security (https://duo.com/), the leading cloud-based Trusted Access provider and one of the fastest growing information security companies in the world, today released its Trusted Endpoints feature for mobile devices, building on the launch of Duo Beyond earlier this year.

Partnering with VMware and integrating with its digital workspace platform, VMware Workspace ONE (https://www.vmware.com/products/workspace-one.html), Duo Beyond helps organizations identify managed and unmanaged mobile devices attempting to access corporate applications with sensitive data -- drastically simplifying the enforcement of mobile security policies.

"BYOD introduces a number of uncertainties into a company's security policy, mainly around the lack of visibility and control over personal vs. managed/corporate devices," said Jon Oberheide, Duo Security Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "At the same time, the modern day workforce has become increasingly mobile and values the freedom to work from anywhere on any device. For this reason, IT administrators don't want to have to completely block the usage of personal devices within the organization, as often these are preferred for work. And they shouldn't have to."

Duo Beyond allows organizations to shift their IT security from a traditional perimeter-based approach to access policies based on device information, device health and the associated user. Now integrated with VMware Workspace ONE, Duo Beyond administrators have visibility into mobile devices that are connecting to their applications, coupled with the ability to enforce application and browser access policies based on the state of the device.

"Duo's partnership with VMware gives IT administrators the flexibility to set BYOD access policies based on the sensitivity of the application being accessed," said Oberheide. "While employees should be able to access less sensitive applications from any mobile device, more sensitive applications should require a VMware Workspace ONE-managed device. Our product integration with VMware makes this experience seamless for the end user."

"With the growing number of personal endpoints -- from smartphones to laptops to IoT devices -- entering enterprise environments, IT departments are facing new and complex mobility management challenges. Accessing corporate resources from an unmanaged device can introduce a significant threat to corporate security," said Ashish Jain, vice president, product strategy, End-User Computing, VMware. "The integration of Duo Beyond with VMware Workspace ONE provides customers with a simplified, efficient way to view and manage all devices from a central admin console, enabling secure access to all sensitive company information and applications."

The Workspace ONE solution integrates application and access management, unified endpoint management (VMware AirWatch®), and virtual application delivery (VMware Horizon®) to help organizations evolve silo-ed cloud and mobile investments. The platform enables all employees and devices across the organization to accelerate their digital transformation journey with a platform-based approach.

With more than one-third of access requests to a corporate network coming from outside the firewall, it is critical that organizations look beyond the existing security model. Duo Beyond, released in February 2017, is the first major commercial implementation of Google's BeyondCorp framework that markedly improves and simplifies security management of how employees and devices access critical corporate applications. With Trusted Endpoints, Duo Beyond customers now have visibility into all laptops, desktops and mobile devices accessing their corporate network -- regardless of whether the organization issued the device.

