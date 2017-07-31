VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(CNSX: CRL)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is proud to release an updated FlowWorks application with a number of new features and an improved user-interface (UI).

After analyzing user feedback, the front-end designers created a new streamlined, more responsive FlowWorks UI that works well on any web-enabled device. Not only do these design improvements simplify workflows, they also modernize the application's overall look and feel. Each is page redesigned to clarify methodological processes, with categorized toolbars, expanded legends and more intuitive icons. FlowWorks strives to be responsive to the needs of its customers, and the following new features are designed with efficiency and accessibility in mind:

-- New Manual Site Creation Tool allows clients to enter site details, add channels as needed, and link them to an FTP-based data source, making them instantly available and ready to receive data. -- New Data Upload Tool quickly imports large amounts of new or back- filling data into FlowWorks sites, and supports for a variety of file formats. -- Improved Export Data Tool allows the user to either download the data or use the new email delivery service to receive data files, and combine any number of channels and sites to build a raw data file. -- Network Map now has a new 'Site Details' view to show a site's location, call-in schedule and ongoing alarms. Also, custom data fields for additional site information can be created in virtually any field that consists of a label and type. Site details can be pinned to the top of the Network Map page, and files can be attached to a site to be downloaded at any time.

Mike McDonald, Carl Data's VP of Engineering, commented, "One of FlowWorks' market advantages is its user-friendly design. We decided to take some feedback from our most dedicated users to take our UI to the next level, with features that make everyday monitoring, analysis and reporting tasks even easier."

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc. and AB Embedded Systems, Carl helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools.

Carl Data continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) to provide scalability for municipalities, utilities and other industrial verticals. These data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Contacts:

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Kimberly Bruce

Corporate Communications

(778) 379-0275

kimberly@carlsolutions.com



