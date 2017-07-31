TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- The Sky Guys Ltd. ("The Sky Guys"), Canada's leader in drone technology and Cambridge House International, will be hosting Canada's premier Drone Film Festival, The Toronto Drone Film Festival, this fall at the Second Annual Big Drone Show. The two-day conference and trade show will be taking flight in Toronto on September 27 and 28, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

"As part of the Big Drone Show, the Toronto Drone Film Festival aims to highlight the best in aerial cinematography," said Adam Sax, President and CEO of The Sky Guys. "We are offering an international platform for filmmakers from around the world to showcase their work in front of industry professionals, the drone community and an extensive media network."

Submissions open August 1, 2017 and close September 15, 2017. The Grand Prize winner will be announced at Big Drone Show at the Toronto Drone Film Festival reception, September 27, 2017 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. A prize pool of over $5,000 CAD and DJI Phantom 4 is up for grabs.

To learn more about the Toronto Drone Film Festival and submission requirements, please visit http://bigdroneshow.com/tdff-submissions/

