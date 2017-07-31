Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced the appointment of Anabella Villalobos, Ph.D., as senior vice president, Biotherapeutic Medicinal Sciences (BTMS). Dr. Villalobos will lead Biogen's BTMS organization in the delivery of high-quality, differentiated molecules to the clinic. She will report to Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, Head of Research and Development.

"We are excited to have Anabella Villalobos join us at Biogen," said Dr. Ehlers. "Anabella is a world-class drug hunter, a proven leader in medicinal sciences, and a champion of scientific innovation. Her experience in neuroscience and passion for drug discovery will help us create and advance the next generation of breakthrough medicines."

Dr. Villalobos joins Biogen from Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development where she most recently served as Vice President and Head of Medicinal Synthesis Technologies. With over 25 years of industry experience in the areas of neuroscience and medicinal chemistry, she has been instrumental in the development of clinical candidates for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, and pain.

"Biogen has been an absolute pacesetter in developing breakthrough neurology medicines in the forms of biologics, small molecules, and new anti-sense oligonucleotide therapies for patients." said Dr. Villalobos. "I am honored to lead Biotherapeutic Medicinal Sciences, and I look forward to accelerating our neuroscience discovery to find new approaches for the most challenging conditions of the brain."

Before joining industry, Dr. Villalobos received a BS in Chemistry from the University of Panama, a Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry from The University of Kansas, and synthetic organic chemistry training at Yale University as a National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Fellow.

About Biogen

Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

