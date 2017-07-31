Corporate Mobility Solution Providers Leverage a Sophisticated, Partnership-based Ecosystem

Employer preference for flexible mobility for employees expands growth opportunities for versatile mobility management solution providers, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid adoption of corporate mobility solutions in the environment-conscious European market has opened up several partnership opportunities for mobility service providers. By integrating fleet management, travel management, and expense management, corporate mobility players are able to offer companies solutions based on total cost of mobility rather than total cost of ownership.

European Corporate Mobility Market, 2016 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Automotive & Transportation Growth Partnership subscription. According to the study, technological advancements and an expanding mobility partner network will foster partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and diversifications across systems and services. It covers usage levels as well as the key needs, pain points and future interests of companies in the markets of France, Germany, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands.

To access more information on this analysis, please click here: https://goo.gl/wDNuEf

"With the emergence of new, flexible working practices for employees, there will be a vast market for new mobility models and self-service-style corporate mobility solutions," said Frost & Sullivan Mobility Research Analyst Ankita Mukherji. "As the majority of companies employ multi-modal solutions, corporate mobility service providers need to focus on developing integrated solutions that are flexible and versatile enough to meet diverse end-user needs. So far, European companies have shown a preference for corporate carsharing, integrated mobility platforms, and mobility budgets."

The following trends emerged from the countries surveyed:

The Netherlands has the highest percentage of companies with high adoption potential, followed by Germany ;

has the highest percentage of companies with high adoption potential, followed by ; Belgium and France have the most experience in service adoption; and

and have the most experience in service adoption; and Germany and Belgium deemed fleet and travel management to have the greatest possibility of integration.

Mobility management solution providers have identified a huge market for their products, but are still battling challenges stemming from corporate policies. For instance, restrictions placed by organisations on the services the employee can access through company-provided devices can limit the adoption of their solutions. Besides, integrated mobility will need to interface with customers' systems, and this can present technological complexities. Finally, the introduction of a new technology will meet with resistance from several stakeholders, especially for solutions that cut across all employee levels.

"To win over reluctant adopters, corporate mobility service providers could offer a mix of traditional services and new mobility solutions," noted Mukherji. "A survey of market players reveals the opportunity to sell Management Information-as-a-Service, as 31% of companies do not actively manage their environmental footprint. Furthermore, with 46% of respondents investing in mileage tracking, mobility service companies could create additional revenue streams by providing telematics services."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Contact:

Anna Zanchi

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +39.02.4851 6133

E: anna.zanchi@frost.com

http://www.frost.com